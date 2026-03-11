India's top doubles player Yuki Bhambri and his partner Goran Goransson advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event at the Indian Wells Masters after registering a straight-set win over the pair of Sander Arends and Jiri Lehecka. Bhambri and Goransson produced a solid performance to defeat Arends and Lehecka 6-4 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinal clash that lasted one hour and 14 minutes. They did not face any break point in the match and broke their rivals twice.

The Indo-Swedish pair maintained control through most of the match, securing a crucial break in each set to seal the contest in straight sets.

Bhambri and Göransson will take on Alexander Erler of Austria and Andrea Vavassori from Italy in the last-eight stage of the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)