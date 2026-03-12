India's Yuki Bhambri Reaches Indian Well Quarters With Andre Goransson In Men's Doubles Category
India's top doubles player Yuki Bhambri and his partner Andre Goransson advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event at the Indian Wells Masters.
India's top doubles player Yuki Bhambri and his partner Andre Goransson advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event at the Indian Wells Masters after registering a straight-set win over the pair of Sander Arends and Jiri Lehecka. Bhambri and Goransson produced a solid performance to defeat Arends and Lehecka 6-4 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinal clash that lasted one hour and 14 minutes. They did not face any break point in the match and broke their rivals twice.
The Indo-Swedish pair maintained control through most of the match, securing a crucial break in each set to seal the contest in straight sets.
Bhambri and Göransson will take on Alexander Erler of Austria and Andrea Vavassori from Italy in the last-eight stage of the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 tournament.
