India's Yuki Bhambri bagged his first ATP Tour title after clinching a win in the men's doubles final of Mallorca Championships 2023 in Spain on Saturday. Bhambri and Lloyd Harris continued the perfect start to their partnership by winning the Mallorca Championships doubles title as they defeated the Indian-South African duo Robin Haase and Philipp Oswald 6-3, 6-4 in the ATP 250 final, completing their run without losing a set. The trophy represents both men's first singles and doubles ATP Tour victory. Only Harris had ever advanced to a tour-level final, once in doubles and twice in singles.

"Definitely a lot of fun. We went in with no expectations I think this week. We just enjoyed playing, took it match by match and had a great tournament. It's a great city, a great place and I really enjoyed playing here," 30-year-old Bhambri was quoted as saying by ATP.com.

"We had so much fun out there. We really enjoyed it. I didn't even know I was going to play this week. For me, it's just all a bonus. Super stoked with the title," added Harris, who became the first South African to win an ATP Tour title since Raven Klaasen last year in Seoul.

Bhambri and Harris won the match after eliminating top seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the semifinals and fourth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the quarterfinals. Eight aces helped them win 90% of their first-serve points, and they only faced two break points, saving one.

Haase and Oswald fell to 1-2 in ATP Tour finals as a team with the defeat.

Courtesy of the win, Bhambri, currently ranked 75th in the ATP doubles tennis rankings, is all set to jump up to a career-best 58th position in the standings.

