Iga Swiatek increased her overwhelming dominance of the WTA rankings on Monday after her victory in the San Diego Open at the weekend. The Pole beat Croatia's Donna Vekic in Sunday's final despite losing the second set to record her 64th match victory of 2022. Paula Badosa fell four places from fourth to eighth after the Spanish player lost to Danielle Collins in the quarter-finals in San Diego.

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10835 pts

2. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4555

3. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 3796

4. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3515 (+1)

5. Jessica Pegula (USA) 3417 (+1)

6. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3346 (+1)

7. Cori Gauff (USA) 3082 (+1)

8. Paula Badosa (ESP) 3010 (-4)

9. Simona Halep (ROM) 2960

10. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2924

11. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 2885

12. Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 2606

13. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2397

14. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2360 (+1)

15. Madison Keys (USA) 2313 (+3)

16. Danielle Collins (USA) 2297 (+3)

17. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2252 (-3)

18. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2215 (-2)

19. Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 2160 (+1)

Promoted

20. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2051 (+2)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)