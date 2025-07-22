World number two Carlos Alcaraz has been forced to withdraw from the Canadian ATP Masters 1000 event to recover following Wimbledon, organisers said on Tuesday. In a bid for a three-peat at Wimbledon, the five-time Grand Slam singles champion fell to Jannik Sinner in the grass-court major final earlier this month. Alcaraz owns a 48-6 record this season, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index, and has claimed five titles, including the Roland Garros trophy. "After many consecutive weeks of competition without rest, I will not be able to play in Toronto this year. I have small muscle issues, and I need to recover physically and mentally for what comes next. To the tournament and to my fans in Canada I am very sorry, I will see you next year!" Alcaraz shared on his social media.

The 22-year-old Spaniard joined the long list of early withdrawals from the National Bank Open. Sinner and Novak Djokovic have also withdrawn from the tournament on Sunday.

Sinner lifted the trophy in Toronto in 2023 while the 38-year-old Djokovic is a four-time National Bank Open champion. British No. 1 Jack Draper has also withdrawn from the Toronto draw due to an arm injury.

"Winning that title in Toronto two years ago was the start of a really special moment for me, but after speaking with my team, I have to prioritise my health. I would like to thank Karl Hale, the Tournament Director, for everything he does and I'm looking forward to returning to Canada and Toronto in the future to play in front of the great fans," Sinner had said.

The Canadian ATP Masters 1000 event begins on Sunday and this year the ATP Masters 1000 tournament will expand to 12 days, with the final set for August 7.