Tennis legend Roger Federer on Thursday responded to India cricketer Virat Kohli's message for him, following the 20-time Grand Slam champion's retirement from the sport. Federer, who announced his retirement earlier this month, played his farewell match at the Laver Cup 2022, a doubles match alongside long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal. Kohli, in a video posted by ATP, labelled Federer as the "greatest of all time". Federer took to his official Instagram account to react to Kohli's video message.

"Thanks @virat.kohli. I hope to make it to India soon," Federer captioned Kohli's video message on his Instagram story.

In his video message for Federer, Kohli also paid a tribute to the Swiss maestro's immense contribution to the sport.

"Hello, Roger. It's a great honour for me to be able to send this video across for you, congratulating you on a phenomenal career that has given us so many beautiful moments and memories. I personally had the chance to meet you in Australian Open in 2018, something that I'll never ever forget in my life. One thing that stood out for me even watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity I've never seen for any other individual athlete ever. That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in anyway," Kohli had said in the video.

"You had that special ability always. It was very evident when we watched you play and the aura you brought on court is unmatchable. And for me, you're always going to be the greatest of all time. I'm sure in the next phase of your life you're going to have as much fun and as much enjoyment as you did on the court. I wish you all the best and your family as well. Take care," he added.