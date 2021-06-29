Sania Mirza will be seen in action at Wimbledon where she will be partnering Bethanie-Mattek Sands in the women's doubles draw. The Indian tennis superstar will then take part in the Tokyo Games -- her fourth Olympics -- and she hopes her competing at the highest level after "having a baby" can be an inspiration to "some young women and young mothers out there". Speaking to NDTV, Sania Mirza said she was privileged to have taken part in three Olympic Games and was looking forward to the fourth one.

"If somebody told me at the previous Olympics that I would be going to another Olympics, I probably would have laughed about it. The fact that I'm here is special for many reasons, it is my fourth Olympics, it's after having a child, which is something I'm very very proud of, putting myself in a position to compete at the highest level after having a baby," the tennis ace told NDTV.

"So I hope it can be an inspiration to some young women and young mothers out there, to say that you don't have to give up on your dreams if you have a kid, you can still follow up on your own dreams."

Sania Mirza qualified for the Tokyo Olympics via her protected ranking of No.9. She will be partnering Ankita Raina, who is ranked 95 in women's doubles.

Sania was all praise for her Tokyo Games partner, calling her the "best player in the country right now".

"Her discipline is probably her biggest strength. She wakes up every morning and puts in a 100 per cent every single day. She's been good over the last few years, she's No.95 in the world and is invited to WTA events and Grand Slam qualifying.

"She is around this level and what goes into it, and is a very nice girl, we got to spend some time before the Billie Jean King Cup as well. It was the obvious choice, she is the best player in the country right now," said Sania Mirza.