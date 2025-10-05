Big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard upset fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-5 and advanced to the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters on Sunday. Mpetshi Perricard sent down 12 aces, to Fritz's nine, and took a break in each set as he clinched his first tour victory against the American in one hour and 25 minutes to set up a last-16 meeting with 10th-seeded Holger Rune. Also Sunday, Novak Djokovic was made to work hard before he rallied past German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Djokovic struggled to cope with Hanfmann's big serve and excellent play at the net. He needed two hours and 45 minutes to progress. He'll be up against Jaume Munar in the next round. Djokovic was sick during the second set and threw up during a changeover.

Djokovic is bidding for a record-extending fifth title at the Shanghai Masters.

Rune beat 21st-seeded Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-4, Zizou Bergs upset 19th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (1), 6-3 and the 31st-seeded Gabriel Diallo advanced by walkover after David Goffin retired early in the first set.

Jannik Sinner, who won the China Open in Beijing, was scheduled to play Tallon Griekspoor later Sunday in the third round.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who won the Japan Open last week, is not in Shanghai due to minor ailments.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)