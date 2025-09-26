Coco Gauff brushed aside Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 6-0 on Friday to secure a spot in the last 32 as she bids for a repeat China Open crown. The world number three from the United States will next face Canada's Leylah Fernandez, who triumphed 6-2, 6-0 over Greece's Maria Sakkari in Beijing. "I think the mindset is a little bit different just because when you play well at a place, you have a lot of confidence," Gauff said after the match. "When those tough moments happen, you feel the familiarity of the conditions from the years before that," she said.

The defending Beijing champion powered through a few drawn-out games to take down the 89th-ranked Russian in her first appearance since the US Open.

An energised Gauff broke early in the second set and worked hard to save break points over the frustrated but defiant 24-year-old Rakhimova to close out the match without trouble.

"I expected it to be close," 21-year-old Gauff told reporters.

"She's a great player, and she's had competitive results with top players in the last few tournaments.

"I just found my rhythm and got in the flow."

Gauff's biggest rival in Beijing is world number two Iga Swiatek, fresh off a title in Seoul, after top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka withdrew.

Daniil Medvedev beat Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 in a men's ATP 500 event that is also running in Beijing.

Medvedev hit nine aces over both sets for a spot in the last 16, payback for his round-one loss to the Briton at Roland Garros in June.

"For sure, there were some moments where I could be better but I'm happy with the general level of the match," the 18th-ranked Russian told reporters.

He said he was still far from his best tennis but was improving.

"I had dedication, I always have, but maybe I didn't put it into the right way," he said. "That's what I'm trying to do again, step by step, now."

The 29-year-old former world number one is chasing his first title since 2023 but faces stiff competition in Beijing from Italy's Jannik Sinner and Germany's Alexander Zverev.