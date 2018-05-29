 
French Open: Rohan Bopanna Through To Doubles 2nd Round, Yuki Bhambri Knocked Out

Updated: 29 May 2018 23:22 IST

Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin beat the American team of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-1 in just 63 minutes.

Rohan Bopanna and partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin began their doubles campaign with an easy win. © AFP

India's Rohan Bopanna began his men's doubles French Open campaign with French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin in style, however, there was some bad news as Yuki Bhambri's maiden appearance at Roland Garros ended with a straight sets loss in the first round on Tuesday. Yuki lost his opening men's singles match 4-6, 4-6, 1-6 to Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans. It was the second meeting between 93-ranked Yuki and the Belgian, who is ranked 110. Yuki had defeated Bemelmans at the ATP Delhi Open semifinals in 2015 but failed to repeat his performance at the French Open.

With Yuki's defeat India's challenge in the men's singles came to a premature end.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran had made it to the main draw as a lucky loser but he could not compete as he had confirmed his participation at a Challenger event in Italy after losing his final qualifying round and had left Paris.

The player has to be present at the venue to sign in and must have not committed to play in any other event to be eligible for entry into main draw.

Bopanna, who won his maiden Grand Slam title here last year in mixed doubles with Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, and Roger-Vasselin, seeded 13th, knocked out the American team of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-1 in just 63 minutes.

(With PTI Inputs)

Highlights
  • Bopanna and partner Roger-Vasselin won their 1st round match
  • Yuki Bhambri lost in straight sets to Ruben Bemelmans
  • With Yuki's defeat India's challenge in men's singles came to an end
