French Open: Investigations Opened Into Match-Fixing At Roland Garros
French prosecutors said Tuesday they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a French Open women's doubles encounter.
French Open: Prosecutors said they have opened a probe for "fraud in an organised group".© AFP
French prosecutors said Tuesday they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a French Open women's doubles encounter. The probe for "fraud in an organised group" and "active and passive corruption in sport" concerns the first-round match on September 30 between Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig and Yana Sizikova of Russia playing with US player Madison Brengle.
More to follow...
