French Open Final: When And Where To Watch Simona Halep vs Sloane Stephens, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Simona Halep will have an opportunity to finally lift a Grand Slam trophy when she faces US Open champion Sloane Stephens in her third French Open final on Saturday.
Simona Halep has been undoubtedly one of the world's best players since first reaching the French Open women's singles final four years ago, but on Saturday the world number one could equal the unwanted Open-era record of most Grand Slam finals without a title. The 26-year-old has suffered three agonising defeats when one set from glory at the majors, with last year's loss in Paris after leading Jelena Ostapenko by a set and 3-0 perhaps the most painful. Halep will have a fourth opportunity to finally lift a Grand Slam trophy when she faces US Open champion Sloane Stephens in her third Roland Garros final this weekend, having lost a tight match with Maria Sharapova back in 2014.
When will the Simona Halep vs Sloane Stephens French Open women's singles final be played?
The Simona Halep vs Sloane Stephens French Open women's singles final will be played on June 9, 2018.
Where will the Simona Halep vs Sloane Stephens French Open women's singles final be played?
The Simona Halep vs Sloane Stephens French Open women's singles final will be played on the Philippe-Chatrier court in Paris.
How do I watch the Simona Halep vs Sloane Stephens French Open women's singles final live?
The Simona Halep vs Sloane Stephens French Open women's singles final will be telecast live by the Star Network.
What time does the Simona Halep vs Sloane Stephens French Open women's singles final start?
The live telecast of the Simona Halep vs Sloane Stephens French Open women's singles final is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST.
Where can you follow the Simona Halep vs Sloane Stephens French Open women's singles final online?
The Simona Halep vs Sloane Stephens French Open women's singles final will be streamed live on Hotstar.