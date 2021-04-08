Story ProgressBack to home
French Open Tennis Tournament Delayed By A Week, Confirm Organisers
French Open tennis tournament will be delayed by one week, organisers confirmed on Thursday.
French Open has been delayed by a week.© AFP
This year's French Open tennis tournament will be delayed by one week, organisers confirmed on Thursday. The main event at Roland Garros will now take place from May 30 to June 13, the French Tennis Federation announced, a delay that could enable more fans to attend if Covid-19 restrictions are eased by then.
More to follow...
