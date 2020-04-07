Story ProgressBack to home
French Open Attendance Reduced To 5,000 Spectators Daily: Police
The French Open organisers had originally announced that 11,500 spectators would be allowed daily during the tournament, but the police have said only 5,000 people will be permitted.
The French Open is scheduled to be played from September 21 to October 11.© AFP
The French Open tennis tournament, rescheduled to September due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be limited to 5,000 spectators daily, a reduction from the 11,500 announced by organisers, the Paris police prefecture told AFP on Thursday. Earlier this month, the French tennis federation (FFT) had revealed plans for the September 27-October 11 Grand Slam to allow 11,500 fans to attend each day, with the Roland Garros venue divided into three independent zones.
More to follow...
