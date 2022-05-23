French Open favourite Iga Swiatek breezed into the second round at Roland Garros on Monday, beating Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0 to extend her winning run to 29 matches. World number one Swiatek has won her last five tournaments and is bidding for a second French Open in three attempts. "Today was a pretty good match," said Swiatek, who needed just 54 minutes to advance under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"I love playing here even though the last couple of days it's been raining and pretty dark."

The 2020 champion will play Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska or American Alison Riske for a spot in the last 32. Swiatek is unbeaten since February and has the longest winning streak on the WTA tour since Serena Williams won 34 matches in a row in 2013.

"I'm pretty sure that it can end, but I just want to keep going. I'm sure someday my streak will stop.

"I'm just focusing on tennis and playing my game, not on stats or some numbers."

