Taylor Fritz got his bid for a first ATP Finals crown off to the best possible start with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-4 win over home favourite Lorenzo Musetti in Turin on Monday. The 28-year-old American, who lost in last year's final to Jannik Sinner, was out of the blocks quickly in the Jimmy Connors group match, taking an early break and holding on to pocket the first set. The crowd did their best to lift a visibly fatigued Musetti who was a late addition to the line-up.

He only qualified for the Finals on Saturday after Novak Djokovic pulled out with injury, shortly after beating the Italian in the final of the Athens event.

Winning 84 percent of his first serves and giving away just four break point chances, none of which were taken, Fritz continued to control the match.

The American broke to go 3-1 up and served cleanly all the way to the line.

"I am really happy. I thought I did a lot of things really well," Fritz said.

"I did a great job early on in the match to serve my way out of trouble and save some break points. The whole second set I played well and had a lot of chances to break that I didn't get.

"I am really happy I was able to serve it out there and it didn't come back to ruin it."

Fritz qualified sixth for the Finals and after finishing runner-up last year is gearing up for another tilt at the title.

"Every time I come here, I like the conditions and it is very easy to get motivated and fired up," said Fritz.

"You can lock in, it is the last tournament of the year and it is the ATP Finals, it's a big deal.”

Neither player will have time to rest as both are back on court on Tuesday.

Fritz faces Carlos Alcaraz who also got off to a winning start by beating Alex de Minaur on Sunday while Musetti takes on the Australian.

Later on Monday, Sinner takes on the Canadian Felix Auger-Alissime in the Bjorn Borg group.

