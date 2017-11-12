 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Fed Cup: CoCo Vandeweghe Puts United States In Front In Final

Updated: 12 November 2017 18:48 IST

CoCo Vandeweghe, this season's Australian Open and US Open semi-finalist, ranked 10th in the world, fired 12 aces to win the match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Fed Cup: CoCo Vandeweghe Puts United States In Front In Final
Coco Vandeweghe hits a return to Aryna Sabalenka during the Fed Cup final. © AFP

CoCo Vandeweghe gave the United States a 2-1 lead over the hosts Belarus in the Fed Cup final on Sunday with a straight-sets win over teenager Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. This season's Australian Open and US Open semi-finalist Vandeweghe, ranked 10th in the world, fired 12 aces to win 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 in her first ever meeting with the 19-year-old Sabalenka in one hour 18 minutes. The opponents both played with confidence from the start on the hard-court at the packed Minsk Chizhovka 8,000-seat arena, holding their serves until the 11th game when Vandeweghe broke.

But Sabalenka broke back immediately under the watchful gaze of Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko to force a tiebreak, which the 25-year-old American won to take a one-set lead after 50 minutes on court.

In the second Sabalenka, who is 78th in the world, suddenly lost her nerve allowing Vandeweghe to break twice for a commanding 5-0 lead minutes before she took the set and the match sealing her victory with an accurate backhand.

The match between the Belarus Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Sloane Stephens of the USA will continue Sunday's schedule ahead of potentially decisive doubles rubber.

On the opening day Vandeweghe put USA into the lead with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich, while Sabalenka beat Stephens 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 to pull the scores level at 1-1.

Topics : Coco Vandeweghe Sloane Stephens Tennis
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Vandeweghe gave the USA a 2-1 lead against Belarus in the Fed Cup final
  • Vandeweghe fired in 12 aces to win the match
  • Vandeweghe is ranked 10th in the world
Related Articles
Fed Cup: CoCo Vandeweghe Puts United States One Up Against Belarus
Fed Cup: CoCo Vandeweghe Puts United States One Up Against Belarus
Fed Cup: CoCo Vandeweghe, Sloane Stephens Aim To End United States' 17-Year Title Drought
Fed Cup: CoCo Vandeweghe, Sloane Stephens Aim To End United States' 17-Year Title Drought
US Open: Sloane Stephens Ousts Venus Williams, To Face Madison Keys For Title
US Open: Sloane Stephens Ousts Venus Williams, To Face Madison Keys For Title
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.