Jannik Sinner had little trouble in his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open on Monday night, beating Alexander Bublik easily to advance to the quarterfinals. The top-ranked men's tennis player may have come closer to losing something else afterward. A fan attempted to open Sinner's bag when the 24-year-old went over to the stands to give away a towel and pose for a photograph. A member of the security staff quickly stopped the fan, and Sinner walked away from the crowd.

The awkward situation, which was caught on the television broadcast, did not come up during Sinner's postmatch news conference after defeating Bublik 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.

Watch: Fan attempts to open Jannik Sinner's bag after US Open match

This guy tried to steal something from Sinner's bag pic.twitter.com/Y7aodkrmyH — Olly Tennis (@Olly_Tennis_) September 2, 2025

Sinner is set to face fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti for a spot in the semifinals of the Grand Slam tournament. He is looking for his second U.S. Open championship and fifth at a major.

