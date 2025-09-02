Viral Video: Tennis Star Jannik Sinner Suffers Awkward Moment As Fan Tries To Open His Bag At US Open
The awkward situation, which was caught on the television broadcast, did not come up during Jannik Sinner's postmatch news conference.
- Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Bublik in the U.S. Open fourth round with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 win
- A fan tried to open Sinner's bag after the match but was stopped by security staff
- The incident was shown on television but was not mentioned in Sinner's postmatch press conference
Jannik Sinner had little trouble in his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open on Monday night, beating Alexander Bublik easily to advance to the quarterfinals. The top-ranked men's tennis player may have come closer to losing something else afterward. A fan attempted to open Sinner's bag when the 24-year-old went over to the stands to give away a towel and pose for a photograph. A member of the security staff quickly stopped the fan, and Sinner walked away from the crowd.
The awkward situation, which was caught on the television broadcast, did not come up during Sinner's postmatch news conference after defeating Bublik 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.
Watch: Fan attempts to open Jannik Sinner's bag after US Open match
This guy tried to steal something from Sinner's bag pic.twitter.com/Y7aodkrmyH— Olly Tennis (@Olly_Tennis_) September 2, 2025
Sinner is set to face fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti for a spot in the semifinals of the Grand Slam tournament. He is looking for his second U.S. Open championship and fifth at a major.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)