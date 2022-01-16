Story ProgressBack to home
"Disappointed" Novak Djokovic Says He Will Leave Australia After Losing Legal Fight
Novak Djokovic said Sunday he was "extremely disappointed" by a top Australian court's decision to uphold the government's cancellation of his visa, but he would comply and leave the country.
File pic of Novak Djokovic.© AFP
Highlights
- "Extremely disappointed" by a top Australian court's decision: Djokovic
- "I respect the Court's ruling": Novak Djokovic
- Cooperate with relevant authorities in relation to departure: Djokovic
Novak Djokovic said Sunday he was "extremely disappointed" by a top Australian court's decision to uphold the government's cancellation of his visa, but he would comply and leave the country.
"I respect the Court's ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country," the 34-year-old world number one said in a statement on the eve of the Australian Open.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on SA vs IND 2021-22, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.