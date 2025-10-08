Ahead of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) 2025 auctions scheduled for 9 October, SG Pipers are shaping up as one of the strongest teams this season. The franchise has already made a statement by announcing that two-time Grand Slam champion and the oldest player to win both a Grand Slam and an ATP Masters 1000 title, Rohan Bopanna, will be part of the SG Pipers. The squad now turns its focus to securing new players to further strengthen the team ahead of what promises to be a highly competitive season.

Bopanna's addition reflects SG Pipers' approach of combining experience with emerging talent, a strategy designed to mount a serious title challenge this season. The team's preparations come at a time when Indian tennis is experiencing a renewed wave of interest and investment. Amid this momentum, the TPL continues to emerge as a key platform to bring the sport closer to fans and provide players with valuable competitive exposure by showcasing some of the best talent from across the country and beyond.

Mahesh Bhupathi, one of India's most decorated tennis players and CEO of S Gupta Sports, the company that owns SG Pipers, said, 'Our focus has always been on building a team that reflects the highest standards of Indian tennis, both in terms of performance and professionalism. We are absolutely thrilled to have Rohan Bopanna join SG Pipers. His wealth of experience, proven leadership, and winning mentality will be invaluable as we aim for the top. Having someone of his calibre reinforces our commitment to excellence. As we approach the auctions, we are excited about the opportunity to strengthen our squad further.'

Bhupathi, who has been closely involved with the sport's evolution in India, believes the league is playing a pivotal role in shaping its future. 'Leagues like TPL are essential to the sport's growth in India. They provide a platform for domestic talent to compete alongside established names. This not only guides young players but also helps build a stronger ecosystem around the game. The momentum we are seeing now can translate into a deeper talent pool and greater global competitiveness over the next decade,' he added.

The auction is expected to attract significant attention as franchises compete for top Indian and international players. With Bopanna already part of their line-up and a clear roadmap for the season ahead, SG Pipers are well-positioned to make a strong bid for the title in the upcoming edition.

