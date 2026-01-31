Elise Mertens And Zhang Shuai Win Australian Open Women's Doubles Title
Belgium's Elise Mertens and Chinese partner Zhang Shuai clinched their first Grand Slam women's doubles title as a team Saturday when they downed Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic at the Australian Open.
Belgium's Elise Mertens and Chinese partner Zhang Shuai clinched their first Grand Slam women's doubles title as a team Saturday when they downed Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic at the Australian Open. The fourth seeds, in only their seventh event together, were too good for the seventh-seeded Kazakh and Serbian pair on Rod Laver Arena, winning 7-6 (7/4), 6-4. Currently ranked sixth, Mertens will reclaim the women's doubles world number one ranking with the victory. It was a third Australian Open doubles crown for the experienced Belgian, who won in 2021 alongside Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and again in 2024 playing with Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei.
Zhang won the tournament with Australian Samantha Stosur in 2019.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)