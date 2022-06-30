Story ProgressBack to home
Davis Cup 2022: India To Face Norway On September 16-17
Hosts Norway have confirmed that they will host the Indian Davis Cup team on September 16 and 17 in their next World Group I tie, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced on Thursday
Norway have confirmed that they will host the Indian Davis Cup team in September.© Reuters
Hosts Norway have confirmed that they will host the Indian Davis Cup team on September 16 and 17 in their next World Group I tie, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced on Thursday. The hosts have a choice playing either on Thursday-Friday or Friday-Saturday and Noway have chosen the first option.
India will face Norway for the first time in the prestigious event.
"There is a lot of hope and anticipation amongst the fans as India and Norway will face each other for the first time in the history of the Davis cup and we look forward to observe some scintillating Tennis from the Men in Blue," the AITA said in a statement.
