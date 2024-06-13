The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Thursday confirmed that Rohan Bopanna will pair with N Sriram Balaji in the men's doubles event at the Paris Olympics. The PTI had reported that 44-year-old Bopanna has picked Balaji as his partner for the Games as the veteran Indian aims to take his final shot at an Olympic medal. "The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is thrilled to announce that Rohan Bopanna and N. Sriram Balaji have qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 in the tennis doubles event. Their journey to the Olympics marks a significant milestone for Indian tennis," AITA said in a press release.

The decision was made at the selection committee meeting, chaired by former Davis Cup Captain Nandan Bal.

Yuki Bhambri, India's number two doubles player, was also in contention but according to AITA sources, Balaji's ability to move swiftly on the court worked in his favour.

Balachandran Manikkath, who is associated with Bopanna's Sports School in Bengaluru, will travel with the team as coach while Rebecca Van Orshaegen will be the physiotherapist.