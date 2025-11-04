Coco Gauff claimed a much-needed 6-3, 6-2 victory over Jasmine Paolini to keep her WTA Finals title defence alive in Riyadh on Tuesday. The American third seed had lost her opener two days prior to Jessica Pegula but was far more clinical against Paolini, whose second singles defeat of the week means she has no chance of advancing to the semi-finals. "I'm really happy with how I played today, definitely a turnaround from my first match," said Gauff, who posted her 10th top-10 win of the season. Against Pegula on Sunday, Gauff struggled with her serve, committing 17 double faults and winning just 28 percent of the points behind her second delivery.

Her performance in the first set of her second match was already a significant improvement, as she won nine of 11 points on her second serve, misfiring just twice for two double faults.

The 21-year-old leapt to a 3-0 lead and despite Paolini's attempted comeback, was able to reclaim her advantage to take the opening set in 40 minutes.

The second set was a straightforward affair as Gauff notched two breaks of serve en route to her second win in five meetings with the Italian this season.

"I was just trying to play relaxed. I've played a WTA Finals where I lost all three of my matches (in 2022). So I tried to avoid that today," said the two-time Grand Slam champion.

"I thought I served smart. I don't think Jasmine was 100 percent today and I would like to wish her well. Playing singles and doubles here is not easy."

In other Stefanie Graf Group action, world number one Aryna Sabalenka will take on fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula later in the day. A straight-sets victory for the top seed would guarantee her a place in Friday's semi-finals.