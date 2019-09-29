 
China Open: Garbine Muguruza Knocked Out -- At 2:31am

Updated: 29 September 2019 09:59 IST

China Open: Garbine Muguruza lost in a match which did not start until nearly 1:00am and concluded at 2:31am on Sunday in Beijing.

China Open: Garbine Muguruza lost 0-6, 6-2, 2-6 to Sofia Kenin in the 1st round. © AFP

China Open organisers faced questions after two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza lost in a match which did not start until nearly 1:00am and concluded at 2:31am (local time) on Sunday. The Spaniard's conqueror Sofia Kenin said that she felt "mentally drained" following the late-night first-round encounter in Beijing, which the American tennis player won 6-0, 2-6, 6-2. "I obviously started out really well in the first set and I knew that she was going to pick up her game," the 15th seed told the official WTA website.

"I just felt pretty tired, mentally drained, but I'm happy that I somehow found a way to just fight through it."

"The support from the crowd was great, even at 2:30 in the morning, surprisingly," added the Moscow-born Kenin.

Her clash with Garbine Muguruza, 25, who won the 2016 French Open and Wimbledon a year later, was delayed after all four previous matches on the main Diamond Court went to three sets.

AFP has approached the China Open for comment about its scheduling.

Topics mentioned in this article Garbine Muguruza Tennis
Highlights
  • Garbine Muguruza lost in a match which did not start until nearly 1:00am
  • China Open organisers faced questions after the match finished at 2:31am
  • Spaniard's conqueror Sofia Kenin said that she felt "mentally drained"
