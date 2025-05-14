Carlos Alcaraz strode into the semi-finals of the Italian Open on Wednesday after putting in a powerful display to down Jack Draper in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. Third seed Alcaraz will face one of reigning Rome champion Alexander Zverev and home hope Lorenzo Musetti, the day's final pairing on centre court, in the last four at the Foro Italico. His impressive win over Draper kept alive his chances of a third title of the season and also moved him up to number two in the world rankings behind Jannik Sinner.

The Spaniard also bagged a top-two seeding at the French Open which begins later this month, but in the meantime the four-time Grand Slam winner continues his bid for a first Rome crown.

Alcaraz had to be at his best to down fifth seed Draper, who put in another strong showing on clay in Italy after losing the Madrid Open final to Casper Ruud.

Draper was trying to become the first British man to reach the last four in the Italian capital since 2016, when Andy Murray was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the final.

But he lost control of the first set when after taking a two-game lead he was broken twice by Alcaraz who then took the lead in the match.

And Alcaraz made sure of victory by saving two break points in a 10-minute game eight of the second set, before breaking Draper to love to go 5-4 ahead in the set and then serve out the match at the first time of asking.

Ruud's attempt at a Madrid and Rome double has a Jannik Sinner-shaped obstacle in its way after the world number seven won his postponed match with Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-4.

Sixth seed Ruud was supposed to play on Tuesday but an afternoon downpour forced his match to be moved back a day, and he convincingly secured a quarter-final date with Sinner.

"It was a little bit tough, you're waiting all day yesterday to try to play and you don't get on... I'm proud of the way I handled it." said Ruud, who has won more matches on clay than any other player on the men's tour in the last five years.

"Tomorrow will be one of toughest matches of the year, probably. I got beaten pretty bad by Jannik last time in Turin (at the ATP Finals)... Let's see, he's been looking good since the first match."

