The Wimbledon authorities' decision to bar Russian and Belarussian played from this year's event has meant that Daniil Medvedev has got a lot of free time. The world No. 1 men's singles player hails from Russia and is not playing this year's Wimbledon due to the ban. The All England Lawn Tennis Club, which runs Wimbledon, said they were acting to "limit Russia's global influence through the strongest means possible". Medvedev and Belarusian female world number six Aryna Sabalenka are the leading players affected by the ban.

The 2021 US Open champion Medvedev is using this time to relax a bit from the hectic professional tennis tour. In a latest post on his Instagram account, medvedev can be see playing golf with german football great Bastian Schweinsteiger. The caption with the phhoto reads: "Can't leave grass Fun day with @bastianschweinsteiger."

"In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players," an AELTC statement said on Wednesday.

"It is therefore our intention, with deep regret, to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to Wimbledon."

"On behalf of the All England Club and the Committee of Management of The Championships, we wish to express our ongoing support for all those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine during these shocking and distressing times," the AELTC statement added.

"We share in the universal condemnation of Russia's illegal actions and have carefully considered the situation in the context of our duties to the players, to our community and to the broader UK public as a British sporting institution.

"We have also taken into account guidance set out by the UK Government specifically in relation to sporting bodies and events.

"Given the profile of The Championships in the United Kingdom and around the world, it is our responsibility to play our part in the widespread efforts of Government, industry, sporting and creative institutions to limit Russia's global influence through the strongest means possible."