The professional career of Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer came to an end on Saturday with a defeat alongside long-time rival and friend, Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup. Federer and Nadal went down to Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 11-9 at the O2 arena. After the match, Federer got emotional as he recalled some of the biggest highlights of his career. Upon seeing Federer, Nadal also could not hold back his tears and he was also quite emotional.

Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer in tears after Federer's retirement is the best sports moment you'll see in some time.



Ultimate respect. pic.twitter.com/fUeY8wQSTM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 23, 2022

The official handle of Australian Open also shared a photo of Nadal crying alongside Federer and the caption of the post read: "Biggest rivals, best mates #Fedal."

In his entire career, Federer enjoyed a great rivalry with Nadal and Djokovic. Against the Spaniard Nadal, he played 40 times where the Swiss tennis player trailed 16-24. Against Djokovic, Federer is trailing 23-27.

However, the matches with both Nadal and Djokovic captured everyone's imagination and no one can forget the Wimbledon finals Federer played against Nadal and Djokovic in 2008 and 2019 respectively. Both of these were marathon matches, lasting for more than 4 hours.

Apart from eight Wimbledon titles, Federer went on to win five US Open titles, 1 French Open title and 6 Australian Open titles. Over his career, Federer enjoyed a great rivalry with the likes of Nadal and Djokovic. Touted as the 'Big Three', these stars dominated the sport like no one else has.

It was in the 2006 season, when Federer tasted the most success as he went on to win 12 singles titles and also had a match record of 92-5. The Swiss tennis maestro managed to reach the finals in an astounding 16 of the 17 tournaments he entered during the season.