Ben Shelton earned his first career win over gritty Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday, posting a 6-2, 6-3 victory to earn a third-round spot at the ATP Toronto Masters. The American fourth seed came to the court with a pair of losses against 37-year-old qualifier Mannarino, but said he was able to vary his serve to get over the line for a welcome first victory in the series. "This win was huge for me. He's a shotmaker, he can take the racquet out of your hands," Shelton said after his 56-minute win.

"I've played well against him in the past and come up short, he can make things really difficult."

Shelton broke twice to lift the opening set and cruised to a 5-3 margin in the second.

He had to get past a niggle, double-faulting in the final game but saving the ensuing break point and finally clinching the win with a 16th ace followed by a service winner on match point.

"His hands are so good," Shelton said of Mannarino. "You have to hit your (serving) spots really well. I'm happy I served well - I have nothing to complain about.

"He's one of the great returners so I had to vary my serves. I'm happy with how I played."

Andrey Rublev, runner-up in Canada a year ago to Alexei Popyrin, won his 250th career match on hardcourt as he beat France's Hugo Gaston 6-2, 6-3.

The sixth seed needed four match points to advance after 86 minutes.

He now plays Italian Lorenzo Sonego, a 6-1, 6-4 winner over China's Bu Yunchaokete.

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Flavio Cobolli of Italy delivered four aces in the final game of a rain-interrupted match to clinch a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory over Canadian Alexis Galarneau.

But Canadian Gabriele Diallo came out on top against his Italian opponent, beating Matteo Gigante 6-3, 7-6 (7/5).

