British tennis player Jodie Burrage won hearts with a great gesture during her first her first round Wimbledon match against Lesia Tsurenko on Monday. At the start of the second set of the match on Court No. 18, one of the ball boys nearly fainted. Burrage stopped the match and attended him. She even provided him candies and energy gel before the ball boy was helped off the court. "He just said he was feeling really faint. He couldn't actually really talk. It was quite distressing to see," Burrage was quoted as saying by CNN.

"Just tried to get him some sugar, gave him a Gatorade and a gel. The gel is not the nicest thing, so they managed to find some Percy Pigs sweets somewhere along the line in the crowd, which he got down and then started to feel better."

Burrage, however, lost the match 2-6, 3-6.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams returns to singles tennis at Wimbledon after a year away on Tuesday as Rafael Nadal begins his quest to win the third leg of a potential calendar Grand Slam.

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek, who has won her past six tournaments, will kick off proceedings on Centre Court at 1330 local time (1230 GMT) against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett.

But the main focus will be on seven-time champion Williams, who faces unseeded Harmony Tan of France in her first singles match since an injury forced her to pull out of her first-round match last year.

Williams, 40, won the last of her Wimbledon singles titles six years ago but reached the final in 2018 and 2019.

The American, who was given a wildcard for this year's tournament, is stuck on 23 Grand Slam singles wins -- agonisingly one short of Margaret Court's all-time record.

