Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu crashed out of the Australian Open in the second round Thursday as she struggled with blisters on her serving hand. The 19-year-old, playing in her first main draw at Melbourne Park, looked on track when she raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set over Montenegro's Danka Kovinic. But the Briton needed a medical timeout for treatment on her right hand and could not stop Kovinic winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Topics mentioned in this article Tennis Danka Kovinic Emma Raducanu