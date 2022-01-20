Story ProgressBack to home
Australian Open: US Open Champion Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In 2nd Round
US Open champion Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Australian Open in the second round by Danka Kovinic.
Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Australian Open.© AFP
Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu crashed out of the Australian Open in the second round Thursday as she struggled with blisters on her serving hand. The 19-year-old, playing in her first main draw at Melbourne Park, looked on track when she raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set over Montenegro's Danka Kovinic. But the Briton needed a medical timeout for treatment on her right hand and could not stop Kovinic winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Topics mentioned in this article
Tennis Danka Kovinic Emma Raducanu
Get the latest updates on SA vs IND 2021-22, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.