Australian Open: Sania Mirza/Rajeev Ram March Into Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
Austraian Open: Sania and Ram defeated the duo of Australia's Ellen Perez and Netherlands' Matwe Middlekoop 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 in the second-round match at Court 3
Australia Open: Sania Mirza/Rajeev Ram advance into mixed doubles quarters.© AFP
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and USA's Rajeev Ram on Sunday advanced to the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles event at the ongoing Australian Open. Sania and Ram defeated the duo of Australia's Ellen Perez and Netherlands' Matwe Middlekoop 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 in the second-round match at Court 3.
The pair will now face the winners of the all Australian tie between Sam Stosur/Matthew Ebden and Jaimee Fourlis/Jason Kubler in the quarters.
Earlier, Mirza and Ram had cruised past the Serbian pair of Aleksandra Krunic and Nicola Cacic in the first-round match on Thursday.
