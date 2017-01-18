 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Australian Open: Sania Mirza And Rohan Bopanna Win Matches, Enter Second Round

Updated: 18 January 2017 13:36 IST

Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Barbora Strycova registered an easy 6-3, 6-1 win against the British pair of Jocelyn Rae and Anna Smith.

Australian Open: Sania Mirza And Rohan Bopanna Win Matches, Enter Second Round
Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna won first round matches in Australian Open © AFP

Rohan Bopanna and Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas defeated Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil and Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to enter the men's doubles second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday. The Indo-Uruguay combine dominated the match, breaking their opponents' serve once in each set. Belluci-Gonzalez broke back in the second set to take it to a tie-breaker which was sealed by Bopanna and Cuevas. In the next round, they will now take on Australian pair Alex Bolt and Bradley Mousley, who defeated Robin Haase and Florian Mayer 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in their first match.

In the women's doubles, Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Barbora Strycova registered an easy 6-3, 6-1 win against the British pair of Jocelyn Rae and Anna Smith. Sania and Barbora were sublime in the second set, breaking the British pair thrice. They next play the winners of the first-round match between the Aussie pair of Kimberly Birrell -Priscilla Hon and the Australian-Chinese team of Samantha Stosur and Shuai Zhang.

Sania is looking to clinch her second consecutive Australian Open women's doubles title this year. She won the crown last year partnering Martina Hingis of Switzerland. Sania has traditionally done well at the Australian Open, having won both the women's doubles and mixed doubles titles.

Bopanna has had a good start to the year, after he won the Chennai Open title earlier this month. Bopanna and partner Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan edged out fellow-Indians Purav Raja and Divij Sharan 6-3, 6-4 in the final on January 9.

Topics : Rohan Bopanna Sania Mirza Barbora Zahlavova Strycova Pablo Cuevas Tennis
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas won 6-4, 7-6 in the first round
  • Sania-Strycova entered women's doubles second round
  • Sania had won the crown last year partnering Martina Hingis
Related Articles
Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova Lose Apia International Final
Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova Lose Apia International Final
Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova Enter Final of Apia International
Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova Enter Final of Apia International
Sania Mirza Wins Brisbane Women's Doubles Title But Loses No.1 Rank
Sania Mirza Wins Brisbane Women's Doubles Title But Loses No.1 Rank
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.