Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan Lose In Men's Doubles

India's Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan lost their respective men's doubles third round matches in the Australian Open on Monday. Bopanna, who is paired with Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France, lost to Oliver Marach of Austria and Croatia's Mate Pavic 6-4, 6-7 (5), 3-6 at the Melbourne Park. The match, which lasted over two hours, saw the Indo-French pair convert one out of two break points, while their opponents converted three out of 12 break points. Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin had two aces compared to their opponents' seven.