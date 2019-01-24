Australian Open: Rafael Nadal Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas To Enter Men's Singles Final

Rafael Nadal defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to enter Australian Open final. © AFP
Rafael Nadal handed rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas a tennis lesson on Thursday as he drubbed him 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 in the Australian Open semi-final. Greek 14th seed Tsitsipas had enjoyed a fairytale run to his first Grand Slam last four, including a win over Roger Federer, but found Nadal in ruthless form as he won in 1hr 46min.
The Spanish second seed has not dropped his serve for 63 straight games at this year's Open and has not lost a set on his way to the final, where he will face either Novak Djokovic or Lucas Pouile.
Comments
Topics : Rafael Nadal Tennis
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.