Australian Open: Rafael Nadal Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas To Enter Men's Singles Final

Updated: 24 January 2019 16:17 IST

Rafael Nadal had defeated unseeded American Frances Tiafoe in straight games to enter the semi-finals.

Rafael Nadal defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to enter Australian Open final. © AFP

Rafael Nadal handed rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas a tennis lesson on Thursday as he drubbed him 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 in the Australian Open semi-final. Greek 14th seed Tsitsipas had enjoyed a fairytale run to his first Grand Slam last four, including a win over Roger Federer, but found Nadal in ruthless form as he won in 1hr 46min.

The Spanish second seed has not dropped his serve for 63 straight games at this year's Open and has not lost a set on his way to the final, where he will face either Novak Djokovic or Lucas Pouile.

