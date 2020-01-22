India's Divij Sharan and his partner from New Zealand Artem Sitak on Wednesday progressed to the second round of the Australian Open men's doubles event after beating Pablo Carreno Busta and Joao Sousa in Melbourne. Sharan and Sitak got the better of the Portuguese-Spanish duo 6-4 7-5 in a thrilling one hour 28 minute encounter. The duo will next face the winner of the first-round match between 10th seeds Mate Pavio-Bruno Soares and Ben Molachlan-Luke Bambridge.