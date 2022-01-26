Story ProgressBack to home
Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Five-Set Thriller To Reach Semi-Finals
Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev sealed a hard-fought win against Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the semi-finals.
Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev has booked a berth in the semi-finals.© AFP
Russia's second seed Daniil Medvedev staged a stirring comeback from two sets down Wednesday to reel in Canadian 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime and claw his way into the last four at the Australian Open. Medvedev looked out for the count as ninth seed Auger-Aliassime held match point in the fourth set, but the world number one battled back to win 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 and he will now play Stefanos Tsitsipas in Friday's semi-finals.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Daniil Medvedev Felix Augur Aliassime Tennis
Get the latest updates on SA vs IND 2021-22, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.