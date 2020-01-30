 
Australian Open 2020 Semi-Finals LIVE Score, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic: Roger Federer Faces Tough Challenge After Great Escape

Updated:30 January 2020 13:13 IST

Australian Open Semi-finals Live Score: Novak Djokovic leads Roger Federer 26-23 in their head-to-heads.

Australian Open Semi-Finals 2020 Live: Novak Djokovic is targeting a record eighth title in Melbourne. © AFP

Roger Federer faces great rival Novak Djokovic for a 50th time in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday. Swiss maestro Federer finds himself in the unfamiliar position of underdog when he takes on the reigning champion in Melbourne, where temperatures are set to soar to 37 degrees Celsius (99 Fahrenheit). The 32-year-old Djokovic leads Federer 26-23 in their head-to-heads, and while the Serbian has moved serenely into the last four, Federer made it by the skin of his teeth. The 38-year-old was two points from defeat against John Millman in the third round and, incredibly, saved seven match points in his quarter-final against Tennys Sandgren. But Djokovic says that Federer's heroics against the 100th-ranked American are exactly why the 20-time Grand Slam winner is to be feared.

Australian Open Semi-finals Live Score Between Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic, straight from Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

  • 13:13 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Muguruza to face Sofia in final

    Unseeded Garbine Muguruza defeated Simona Halep 7-6, 7-5 to set up women's singles final with 14th-seeded American Sofia Kenin.
  • 13:05 (IST)Jan 30, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open men's singles semi-finals match between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.
