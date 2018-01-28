 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Australian Open 2018: Rohan Bopanna-Timea Babos Pair Ends Runner-Up

Updated: 28 January 2018 13:16 IST

The fifth-seeded Bopanna and Babos lost 6-2 4-6 9-11 to the Croat-Canadian pair of Pavic and Dabrowski, seeded eighth.

Australian Open 2018: Rohan Bopanna-Timea Babos Pair Ends Runner-Up
Rohan Bopanna and Timea Babos lost the Australian Open mixed doubles final match © Twitter

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Hungarian partner Timea Babos squandered away a one set advantage, going down to Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski in the Australian Open mixed doubles final on Sunday. The fifth-seeded Bopanna and Babos lost 6-2 4-6 9-11 to the Croat-Canadian pair of Pavic and Dabrowski, seeded eighth, in a match which lasted one hour and eight minutes. Bopanna and Babos dominated the opening set, helped to a great extent, by their erratic opponents, who conceded seven break points. The Indo-Hungarian combine converted two of those chances to claim the early advantage.

However, Pavic and Dabrowski roared back into the match in the second set. Their serve was flawless and pair did not concede a single break point. It was Bopanna and Babos' turn to become erratic now and they were broken once by Pavic and Dabrowski before drawing level. The two teams headed to a tie-breaker from here and after a gruelling contest, Pavic and Dabrowski emerged triumphant. Interestingly, Bopanna had won his maiden Grand Slam crown at the 2017 French Open with Dabrowski. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Rohan Bopanna Timea Babos Mate Pavic Gabriela Dabrowski Tennis
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bopanna-Babos were runners-up at the Australian Open
  • Bopanna and Babos lost 6-2 4-6 9-11 to Pavic and Dabrowski
  • The match match lasted one hour and eight minutes
Related Articles
Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna Gets Close To 2nd Grand Slam Title
Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna Gets Close To 2nd Grand Slam Title
Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Timea Babos Enter Mixed Doubles Semis
Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Timea Babos Enter Mixed Doubles Semis
Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan Lose In Men's Doubles
Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan Lose In Men's Doubles
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.