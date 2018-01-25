 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Australian Open: Roger Federer Wishes 'Friend' Rafael Nadal Speedy Recovery

Updated: 25 January 2018 10:21 IST

The gutted Spaniard was forced to retire with a hip problem early in the fifth set of his Australian Open quarter-final against sixth seed Marin Cilic on Tuesday.

Australian Open: Roger Federer Wishes
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal won 2 Grand Slams each in 2017. © AFP

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal might be arch-rivals on court but off it they are good friends and the compassionate Swiss star has been worried about the injured world number one.

The gutted Spaniard was forced to retire with a hip problem early in the fifth set of his Australian Open quarter-final against sixth seed Marin Cilic on Tuesday.

It deprived the opening Grand Slam of the year of a potential rematch of the vintage 2017 final where Federer beat Nadal in a heart-stopping five-setter.

Federer said it hard to see Nadal's campaign end that way and the last thing he did before falling asleep on Tuesday evening ahead of his own quarter-final against Tomas Berdych was reach out to his friend.

"It's hard to watch someone go out in five sets and not being able to finish," he said of seeing Nadal struggle.

"I wrote Rafa late last night (Tuesday) before I went to bed. Last thing I did. I said I have to write Rafa and see how he's doing.

"I was hoping he was going to be OK with the scan, hoping the news was not terrible.

"It was not nice to see a fellow rival and friend like this go out. Wish him well," he added of the 16-time Grand Slam champion.

Fortunately for Nadal, a scan showed only a torn inner hip muscle and not something more serious, and he is expected to be back in action in three to four weeks.

Federer's selflessness was hailed by former star James Blake, who said the Swiss maestro was the only player who wrote to him when he suffered a serious injury in 2004.

"I got one note from a player in the hospital when I broke my neck. Roger Federer. Tennis is lucky to have such an amazing ambassador for the game," the American tweeted.

Federer plays fast-rising South Korean Chung Hyeon on Friday for a place in the Melbourne Park final as he chases a 20th Grand Slam title.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Tennis
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal retired hurt from the Australian Open
  • Nadal could not continue in the 5th set vs Cilic
  • Federer wished Nadal a speedy recovery
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal Unfazed By Rankings Race On Return
Rafael Nadal Unfazed By Rankings Race On Return
New World No.1 Roger Federer Wins Rotterdam Open For 97th Title
New World No.1 Roger Federer Wins Rotterdam Open For 97th Title
World No.1 Roger Federer Enters Rotterdam Open Final
World No.1 Roger Federer Enters Rotterdam Open Final
Roger Federer: Enfant Terrible To Global Modern Icon
Roger Federer: Enfant Terrible To Global Modern Icon
Roger Federer Beats Robin Haase In Rotterdam Open Quarters To Become Oldest World No.1
Roger Federer Beats Robin Haase In Rotterdam Open Quarters To Become Oldest World No.1
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.