Aryna Sabalenka extended her winning streak at Wuhan to 20 matches with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Elena Rybakina on Friday to reach the semifinals of the WTA 1000-level tournament.

The U.S. Open champion won the Wuhan Open title in 2018, '19 and again last year on her return to the Chinese city.

Top-ranked Sabalenka broke Rybakina's serve three times in the 1-hour, 25-minute match to advance into the semifinals for the 11th time this season, and then waved and blew kisses to the crowd.

“We have a really huge history against each other,” Sabalenka said in her on-court interview. “Always great battles ... (Rybakina) always pushes me to the limit to get the win.”

She'll next play sixth-deed Jessica Pegula, who earlier Friday went to a third set for a seventh consecutive match. She dropped the first set against Katerina Siniakova before reeling through the next two for a 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 victory.

Pegula is coming off wins over No. 9 Ekaterina Alexandrova and fellow American Hailey Baptiste, when she needed seven match points to clinch the win.

In the other quarterfinals, No. 2-ranked Iga Swiatek was playing Jasmine Paolini and No. 3 Coco Gauff was scheduled to meet Laura Siegemund.