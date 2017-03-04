 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Andy Murray Claims 45th Career Title With Dubai Triumph

Updated: 04 March 2017 23:25 IST

Andy Murray was playing in his second final of 2017 after losing to Novak Djokovic in nearby Doha during the opening week of the season in January.

Andy Murray Claims 45th Career Title With Dubai Triumph
Andy Murray celebrates with the trophy after winning the Dubai Tennis Championships title. © AFP

Andy Murray clinched his first title of the year and 45th of his career as he dominated Spain's Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-2 to win the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday. World number one Murray claimed the Dubai title for the first time after losing the final five years ago to Roger Federer. The Scot finished the job in just 73 minutes on the first of three match points, an untouchable service winner. Murray improved his record over 35th-ranked left-hander Verdasco to 13 wins and just one loss.

"It's obviously nice to finally win here," said the top seed. "It feels great to take the trophy for the first time.

"I played a good match today. I had a bit of a slow start, but we've had a lot of late nights this week. But once I got going, I was moving well and finished strong."

He was playing in his second final of 2017 after losing to Novak Djokovic in nearby Doha during the opening week of the season in January.

The first three games of the contest featured breaks of serve before Murray steadied, breaking for 5-3 and taking the opening set.

In the second, Murray earned a 2-1 lead as he eased to victory.

Murray now makes the long flight halfway around the world to Los Angeles to prepare for the start of the Indian Wells Masters.

His win on Saturday allowed Murray to become the first British champion in the 25-year history of the Dubai tournament.

He was playing in his seventh final in his last eight tournaments and 14th final in his last 16 events.

Topics : Andy Murray Fernando Verdasco Tennis
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • World No.1 Andy Murray wins his first title of 2017
  • Andy Murray claimed his 45th career title by winning in Dubai
  • Andy Murray beat Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-2 in the final
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic Survives Davis Cup Scare, Champions Argentina Slump
Novak Djokovic Survives Davis Cup Scare, Champions Argentina Slump
Is There Life After Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal?
Is There Life After Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal?
Cricketers Steven Smith, Dale Steyn Left In Awe Of Roger Federer
Cricketers Steven Smith, Dale Steyn Left In Awe Of Roger Federer
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.