A 10 point tie-break will be played if the score reaches six games all in the final set in Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open from now on, announced the Grand Slam Board in a joint statement on Wednesday. The changes will come into affect from this year's Roland-Garros. "On behalf of the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, the Grand Slam Board are pleased to announce the joint decision to play a 10-point tie-break at all Grand Slams, to be played when the score reaches six games all in the final set," the statement read.

"Further to extensive consultation with the WTA, ATP, ITF and tennis officiating community, the Grand Slam Board's decision is based on a strong desire to create greater consistency in the rules of the game at the Grand Slams, and thus enhance the experience for the players and fans alike.

Starting at this year's Roland-Garros, all four Grand Slams will use a 10 point tie-break to decide final sets when the score reaches six games all.



"This trial, which has been approved by the Rules of Tennis Committee governed by the ITF, will apply to all Grand Slams across Qualifying, Men's singles and doubles, Women's singles and doubles, Wheelchair and Junior events in singles, and will commence at the 2022 edition of Roland-Garros.

"At the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, and the US Open, the 10-point tie-break will be played in lieu of the final set for Mixed Doubles, Junior doubles and Wheelchair doubles. At Wimbledon, the format will remain the same as for the other events.

"Under this trial, if the score reaches six games all in the final set, the match winner(s) will be the first player(s) to win 10 points with an advantage of two or more points.

"The Grand Slam Board plan to review the trial during the course of a full Grand Slam year, in consultation with the WTA, ATP and ITF, before applying for any permanent rule change," the statement further added.

