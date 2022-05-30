World number three Alexander Zverev has criticised French Open organisers, who he claims have favoured rising Spanish teen star Carlos Alcaraz, his quarter-final opponent at Roland Garros on Tuesday. Zverev, 25, is unhappy about his lack of matches on Roland Garros' showpiece Philippe Chatrier court, which has a retractable roof, compared to Alcaraz. The German feels organisers put him at a disadvantage ahead of his quarter-final with only one of his four matches so far on Chatrier.

"I played on Chatrier once, (world number one Novak) Djokovic played twice, (Rafael) Nadal three times, like Alcaraz," Zverev told German media after labouring to a last 16 win over Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

"Sure, he's the new superstar, the new face of tennis and it's nice to see something new too, but in our half of the draw it should be more divided who's playing when and where."

Zverev, the reigning Olympic champion, described playing on Chatrier in Paris as "completely different" compared to other courts. "It's like playing on another continent."

Zverev says he is not concerned if organisers gave Djokovic, the defending French Open champion, and Nadal, who has won Roland Garros 13 times, preferential treatment.

Promoted

"It is clear, and rightly so, that Rafa and Novak get what they want," said Zverev.

"Now comes a new and young player who deserves a lot of attention, but I have the feeling that the other players are being ignored."