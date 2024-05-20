Alexander Zverev won his second Rome Open on Sunday by beating Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 7-5 and claiming his biggest title since his horror injury at the French Open two years ago. World number five Zverev, also Foro Italico champion in 2017, comfortably won his sixth Masters 1000 title in the last major tournament before Roland Garros, which gets underway next weekend. The 27-year-old succeeded in his 11th Masters final which equalled Boris Becker's record for the most by a German since the series began in 1990.

Zverev's title in the Italian capital seven years ago was the first at this level of his career and Sunday's was his first since coming back from a horrendous ankle injury suffered in the 2022 French Open semi-finals.

"Rome is a very special place for me," said Zverev on court.

"I said at the beginning of the week that if Rome is the place of firsts for me then I'm extremely happy about it. Obviously a very, very special week.

"The focus is on Paris right, that's for sure, but let me enjoy this one for a day or so and then I'll focus on Paris."

Zverev comfortably beat Chile's Jarry, who could not repeat his quarter-final and semi-final heroics against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Tommy Paul in reaching his first Masters final, in one hour and 41 minutes.

The German dropped just five points on his serve in a performance which showed a clear gap in class and gave him his first 1000-level title since triumphing in Cincinnati in August 2021.

"My feeling right now is I want to go to Roland Garros and play better because I know I can play better and do good there," Jarry told reporters.

"I'm very motivated. That's how I am right now."

Zverev claimed his first title of the year and first since winning at Chengdu in September at the end of an unusual men's tournament in which a host of top names were either eliminated early or dropped out before the start of the event.

Six-time Rome champion Novak Djokovic was dumped out in the third round by Zverev's semi-final opponent, journeyman Alejandro Tabilo.

Last year's winner Daniil Medvedev was stopped at the last-16 stage while Italian world number two Jannik Sinner and third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz both missed the tournament with injury.

Earlier, Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini gave Italian fans something to cheer after beating Coco Gauff and Erin Routliffe to the women's doubles title.

Unseeded Errani and Paolini made the Foro Italico crown roar by beating reigning US Open singles champion Gauff and Routliffe 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.

Home supporters had been denied the chance to see Sinner and Matteo Berrettini play, with the former Wimbledon finalist also not fit enough to take part in his home city.