Pakistan's top men's and women's table tennis players have been left shocked by the Pakistan Table Tennis Federation's decision to ask them to arrange their own funds if they wish to participate in the Asian Games in Japan later this year. The players received the news when some of them approached PTTF officials during the ongoing two-day national trials in Lahore to enquire about their daily and travel allowances. "We have been told that we will not be paid anything for appearing in the trials. Secondly, the players selected for the Asian Games will have to arrange their own air tickets and foreign currency at the rate of USD 50 per day to cover expenses during the Games," a player said.

The player said that when the athletes protested, a senior PTTF official told them they should be grateful that the trials had been organised, as the federation had not received any funds or grants from the Pakistan Sports Board.

"We were told that even for the Asian Games, the PTTF is not receiving any grant or funds from the PSB, which is strange. Is this how sports is promoted in Pakistan?" the player questioned, while declining to be named.

Pakistan have never won a table tennis medal at the Asian Games or Asian Championships due to the dominance of leading nations such as Malaysia, China, South Korea and India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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