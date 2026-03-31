Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is set to add a strong new Uttar Pradesh flavour to Season 7 with the inclusion of UP Prometheans, bringing the energy and sporting passion of India's heartland into the league's mix. The upcoming season, scheduled to be played in July in Goa, marks another step in UTT's journey of building a dynamic and competitive league. Owned by first-generation entrepreneur and BITS Pilani alumnus Mukesh Sharma, UP Prometheans reflects a clear and long-term vision to strengthen India's high-performance sporting ecosystem.

With the franchise coming into the lineup, UTT also sees a fresh regional presence added to its roster, as UP Prometheans step in place of Chennai as part of the league's evolving team composition. The move strengthens representation from the northern belt while adding a new competitive dynamic, with Season 7 also set to feature a revised format with an expanded group stage.

Commenting on the announcement, Ekansh Gupta, CEO, Ultimate Table Tennis, said: "We are pleased to see UTT's footprint extend into Uttar Pradesh with UP Prometheans coming on board. As India's largest state, UP holds immense potential for sport, and this addition strengthens our ambition of building a league that truly represents the country. With growing interest from stakeholders who share our vision, UTT continues to evolve both on and off the table."

As Founder Chairperson of Prometheus School in Noida, Sharma has focused on reimagining education while also contributing to India's Olympic ambitions through sport. Through the Prometheus Sports Academy, he has built Olympic-level infrastructure across disciplines, including table tennis, badminton, shooting, swimming, and golf, supporting the development of athletes such as Olympian Archana Kamath.

Sharma and the Prometheans' association with UTT aligns with the league's efforts to create structured pathways from grassroots to elite competition. Extending this commitment to the next generation, UP Prometheans will also compete in Dream UTT Juniors, a grassroots initiative by the Dream Sports Foundation in collaboration with UTT, aimed at nurturing young table tennis talent across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said, "I'm excited to be part of Ultimate Table Tennis, which has already set a strong benchmark over the past seasons. With UP Prometheans, we look forward to raising the bar further and building a team that reflects our commitment to excellence and high-performance sport. This is another step towards strengthening India's journey to the Olympic podium."

Season 7 will feature seven teams competing in a single round-robin format, where each team will face every other team once in the league phase. The total number of ties will increase to 24, up from 23 for the last two seasons.

Over the years, UTT has continued to grow in scale and stature, bringing world-class table tennis to new regions while building a strong base of players, fans, and partners. With increasing interest from across the country and sustained investment at both grassroots and elite levels, the league remains a key driver in the growth of table tennis in India.

UTT Season 7 will be streamed live on JioHotstar and broadcast on the Star Sports network.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)