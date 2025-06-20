The sixth edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis concluded on June 15 with U Mumba defeating Jaipur Patriots in the summit clash and clinching the title. After putting a dointing show, U Mumba etched their name in the history books and lifted their maiden UTT title. Wins for Lilian Bardet and Bernadette Szocs gave U Mumba an early lead, before Szocs and Akash Pal swept the mixed doubles 3-0 to take them to the brink. Teenager Abhinandh PB sealed the title with a clutch game win in the fourth match.

Despiite being on the losing side, the 2025 of UTT was a memorable one for young sensation Sreeja Akula. The 26-year-old star played for the Jaipur Patriots and played an important role in their journey to the grand finale.

On the eve of the finale, Sreeja spoke to NDTV and expressed her gratitude of being a part of UTT 6 and how the tournament helped her with her game.

"This journey was amazing. The team is very supportive. All the players stood like a single unit and performed in every game. The success of Jaipur Patriots is entirely because of the team effort and not because of any single person. My aim was just to give my best and implement what I have learnt so far," Sreeja told NDTV.

Jaipur Patriots defeated Dabang Delhi in the semi-final match 8-7, where Sreeja was the standout performer for her side. Talking about her biggest motivation in life, the paddler stated that the urge of winning a medal for the country always keeps her going.

Sreeja further revealed that she has been playing table tennis since the age of eight and she always motivated by seeing the hardwork of the Indian army.

"I started playing table tennis at the age of eight. My father used to play it, not professionally but as a hobby. He joined my sister initially and seeing my sister, I also started playing. I won my first international medal when I was 11. So, there was confusion as I was also good in studies and scored 96% in class 12. My parents and I were confused whether to pursue the sport or do something academically," said Sreeja.

"Later, my sister and my coach motivated my that I should focus on table tennis and that's how I got into the game. Moreover, I am also motivated by the Indian army and want to do something for my country. I always hear the stories of the sacrifices they are making so that motivates me to do something," she added.

After years of hardwork, success came in the form of the prestigious Arjuna Award for Sreeja in 2022.