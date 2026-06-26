Star table tennis player Manika Batra on Friday alleged that the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) violated its own Constitution while selecting the squad for the upcoming Asian Games but also admitted that she is "mentally exhausted" and is "putting the sword down". However the federation maintained that the process was carried out strictly in accordance with the rules. The 31-year-old was named among the reserves when the TTFI announced its 10-member contingent for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, to be held from September 19 to October 4.

In a statement on social media, Batra claimed that while the TTFI had informed her that the entire selection process was conducted "strictly in accordance with the rules", documents available with her showed that a nine-member selection committee had finalised the Asian Games team.

She alleged that this was contrary to Article 24(C)(j) of the TTFI Constitution, which stipulates that no sub-committee can have more than seven members.

"A nine-member committee decided my fate, yet I am being told that the process was fully compliant with the Constitution and the rules," Batra said.

The former Commonwealth Games gold medallist and three-time Olympian said she would leave it to the public to judge the issue, particularly those who have consistently maintained that rules must be respected and applied equally to everyone.

Batra said she is exhausted and is not willing to continue this fight with parent body.

"I am mentally exhausted with this fight and for now, I am putting my sword down," Batra stated.

She also said that she would focus on her immediate responsibility of representing India at an ongoing tournament in the United States.

"I have a bigger responsibility today. I am currently at a tournament representing India, and my complete focus will now be on the tournament ahead," she said.

Wishing the selected squad well, Batra added: "To the selected team, I wish you nothing but success. Go and make India proud." The controversy stems from Batra's exclusion from India's main squad for the 2026 Asian Games.

She has previously questioned the transparency and consistency of the selection process, while the TTFI has maintained that the team was picked in accordance with its selection policy.

According to the TTFI, players were selected using a formula that gave 50 per cent weightage to national rankings, 40 per cent to world rankings and 10 per cent to the discretion of the selection committee.

Although Batra remains India's second-highest-ranked women's singles player on the international circuit, her absence from several domestic tournaments affected her national ranking, a crucial component in the selection process.

The women's squad will be led by Sreeja Akula, India's highest-ranked female paddler and world No. 45.

The women's squad will be led by Akula. The squad also includes Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Syndrela Das. Swastika Ghosh was also named as a reserve along with Batra.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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