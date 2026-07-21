The seventh season of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is currently underway in Goa, with all teams battling hard to lift the coveted trophy. Among the standout performers has been Austria's Sofia Polcanova, who is representing Ahmedabad APL Pipers and garnering attention for her impressive form. Having overcome numerous struggles during her early years, Polcanova has established herself as one of the most accomplished athletes in Austrian sporting history. A three-time Olympian (Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024), she is a former European No. 1, former World No. 10, World Championships medallist and a two-time European singles champion.

Interestingly, UTT Season 7 marks the return of Polcanova, who previously featured in the league's first two editions before making a comeback after an eight-year hiatus. In a recent interaction with NDTV, the Austrian star spoke about her early journey, success on the international table tennis circuit and her experience in UTT.

NDTV: You played the first two seasons of UTT and are now finally back. Tell us, how has the league transformed over the years?

Sofia Polcanova: We used to play with two foreign women players and two foreign men players, so it's quite different now. The matches are shorter, which means every set and every game counts. There's a lot of pressure, but at the same time, I think it's a lot of fun because you never know what's going to happen next.

NDTV: What is the importance of UTT in the career of a table tennis player like you?

Sofia Polcanova: I think it's very important because UTT lasts for around three weeks and you have to be mentally prepared throughout that period. As I said before, every match is crucial and you cannot relax whether you have won or lost. It's a great exercise for mental strength and stability because you have to be prepared for every situation. Of course, getting the opportunity to play so many matches is also extremely important.

NDTV: Yesterday's game against Dabang Delhi was quite thrilling. You defeated Maria Xiao. What was going through your mind during that match?

Sofia Polcanova: It was a tough match for me because the last time I played Maria was around five weeks ago at a WTT event, and I lost without really having a chance. Mentally, it wasn't easy going into the match, but at the same time, I saw it as a great opportunity to improve on what happened the last time. I was disappointed that I couldn't win the second game after leading 9-3, but I was also satisfied that I managed to win the match overall.

NDTV: Your partnership and friendship with Bernadette are well known. What was your mindset when you found out you would be facing her in UTT?

Sofia Polcanova: We've played against each other many times on the international circuit, including at the Olympic Games and the most recent European Championships, where we faced each other in the final. It's always very difficult to play against her because she's one of my best friends on tour. Whenever I play against her, I can hardly even look at her because it affects me mentally. It's always tough because we've shared so many great moments together. Last year, we won a historic silver medal at the World Championships, which was a special achievement. We've experienced a lot of great memories together, as well as some difficult ones, so playing against her is never easy.

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